Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Liberty

(LIBERTY, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Liberty?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Liberty area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Liberty area appeared to be at CITGO, at 22 Sullivan Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Liberty area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 22 Sullivan Ave, Liberty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 33 Sullivan Ave, Liberty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 10 Divine Corners Rd, Loch Sheldrake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 10 Divine Corners Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.