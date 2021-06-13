Cancel
Liberty, NY

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Liberty

Liberty Dispatch
 8 days ago
(LIBERTY, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Liberty?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Liberty area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Liberty area appeared to be at CITGO, at 22 Sullivan Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Liberty area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

22 Sullivan Ave, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

33 Sullivan Ave, Liberty
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

10 Divine Corners Rd, Loch Sheldrake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.49
$3.59
$--
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 10 Divine Corners Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

