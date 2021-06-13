Analysis shows most expensive gas in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Williamstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Williamstown area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Williamstown area appeared to be at BP, at 65 Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Shell 77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 70 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.25

Speedway 10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.25

Marathon 11 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 111 Stewartsville Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.