Where’s the most expensive gas in Warsaw?
(WARSAW, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Warsaw area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Warsaw area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Warsaw area appeared to be at Exxon, at 224 Queen St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Warsaw area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.26
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Parker at 801 Church Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.