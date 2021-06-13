Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, VA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Warsaw?

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDqlF_0aSzfv2w00

(WARSAW, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Warsaw area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Warsaw area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Warsaw area appeared to be at Exxon, at 224 Queen St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Warsaw area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

224 Queen St, Tappahannock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.26
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Parker at 801 Church Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
14
Followers
95
Post
906
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Warsaw, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Warsaw gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WARSAW, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Warsaw area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Parker at 801 Church Ln. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Sunoco at 102 Church Ln, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Warsaw area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Parker at 801 Church Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4364 Richmond Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Single-family homes for sale in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) Looking for a house in Warsaw? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.13 if you’re buying diesel in Warsaw, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Warsaw area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.86, at Sunoco at 6632 Richmond Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 5088 Richmond Rd.
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Check out these homes on the Warsaw market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! SHOWINGS TO START ON April 17, 2021. 4 BR Waterfront Ranch located on combined lots. This home overlooks Cabin Point Creek with quick access to Potomac River. Pier with electricity, water and one large fish cleaning station and stainless sink for cleaning up. Water depth of 4' to 5' feet at pier will accommodate good size boat. This property offers a paved driveway and parking area with a 32' x 42' garage with access to 2nd floor by stairs from within. Existing shower,Vanity and Toilet convey, but they are not installed. This could easily become a nice guest apartment . This home offers a 12' x 14' screen in porch and a 12' x 43' attached deck. Home offers a beautiful stone fireplace in Family Room with views of Cabin Point Creek from Living Room, Kitchen and Master Bed Room. The Master Bed Rm. has walk-in closet, large Master Bath with whirlpool tub and steam shower, This home has existing ADT Security System and is Wheel Chair/Handicapped Accessible throughout. Also has encapsulated crawl space with Dehumidifier. It should also be noted that a 400 gal. propane gas tank and a back-up portable generator will convey with property. Cabin Point/ Glebe Harbor community amenities include Sand Beach's, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Boat Ramps and more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact George D. English, Bay River Realty at 804-529-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> VERY NICE 3 BED 2 FULL BATH 1568 SQFT HOME ON 2 ACRES, CLOSE TO WALMART SHOPPING DINING AND MORE TENANT OCCUPIED ON A MONTH TO MONTH LEASE BUT WILL VACATE WITH RATIFIED CONTRACT. OWNER AGENT<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jay Finn, United Real Estate Richmond at 804-359-9200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2VudHJhbCUyMFZpcmdpbmlhJTIwUmVnaW9uYWwlMjBNdWx0aXBsZSUyMExpc3RpbmclMjBTZXJ2aWNlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUNWUk1MUy0yMDM2OTc4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Fantastic cottage with over 600 ft of water frontage, watch the sunrise on one side and set into the rive on the other side. Standout Beach cottage recently remodeled and ready to enjoy the beach life. Used as an Airbnb last year starting in May made over $47,000<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Sill, Plank Realty at 540-479-3434</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Custom brick home situated on 7.5+/- acres (part of 97+/- acres) in Richmond County near the Rappahannock River. This home was constructed in 2010 and boasts approximately 4,500 square feet of living space. There are 4 bedrooms, including a huge master suite on the first floor. The ceilings are nine-foot on both the first and second level. Wide-plank oak flooring is in most rooms, with ceramic tile in the utility room and bathrooms. The upstairs bedrooms have carpeting. The kitchen will please the most discriminating cook, and there are three eating areas including the kitchen bar, a breakfast area, and a formal dining room. There is a living room connected to the kitchen as well as the family room. There are several rooms that can be considered multi-use, whether it be a home office, sitting area, hobby room, or entertainment room. The second floor is accessible by two stairways. There are multiple storage areas and closets on both levels. A huge front porch overlooks the front yard and wooded area, while the back patio and porch area are perfect for outdoor cooking and entertaining. An attached one-car garage has additional space for hobbies as well as space for an additional refrigerator and sink. Properties like this are a rare find! Approximately 90 acres of additional land is available if more acreage is needed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact B. Jason Patton, Bay River Realty at 804-529-5000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Warsaw

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Warsaw: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 2. Licensed Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 3. Domino's General Manager in Training - Tappahannock - 6046; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. URGENTLY HIRING: Part Time Evening Custodian / Janitor; 6. Make up to $19/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 7. Make $21 an hour as a Mover with Bellhop; 8. URGENTLY HIRING: Part Time Evening Custodian / Janitor; 9. FT Custodian - King & Queen County; 10. Direct Support Professional DSP;
Warsaw, VAPosted by
Warsaw Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Warsaw

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Warsaw: 1. Local Class A Delivery Drivers; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Delivery Associate DVA5 Washington, DC (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $1,400/Week - Excellent Benefits; 6. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (King George); 7. Solo PODS Class-A Driver Position - Up to $1,391/wk; 8. Regional OTR Drivers - Increased Pay!; 9. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 10. Truck Driver CDL A;