Bonners Ferry, ID

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bonners Ferry

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 8 days ago
(BONNERS FERRY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Bonners Ferry area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonners Ferry area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 6603 S Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

76

6603 S Main St, Bonners Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Exxon

510311 Us-95, Bonners Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 6723 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bonners Ferry, ID
