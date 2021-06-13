Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bonners Ferry
(BONNERS FERRY, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Bonners Ferry area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bonners Ferry area ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 6603 S Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 6723 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.