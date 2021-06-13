Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jena

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Pine Log Home is in a peaceful country setting within a few minutes of the Town of Jena amenities. This home sits on a manicured 13 acres with rolling hills and a creek to play, fish or just sit around the fire pit and enjoy the scenery! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 FULL bathrooms, with an open concept/split floorplan. Some amenities include, granite countertops, pullout cabinet drawers throughout the kitchen, master suite has 2 walk-in closets, oversized soaking tub and a standalone shower, front porch runs the full length of the home, back porch has a eating bar to entertain guest, Exterior barn style shutters for the windows and doors with a security latch to lock from the inside of the home, 18x32 above ground pool with a wraparound deck, concrete basketball court, paved driveway, covered two car carport, 16x40 building with attached lean-to and carport with an office and a shop that are both heated and cooled!! All doorways in this home is handicap accessible too. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom/2 bath home has been tastefully updated within the last 7-8 years to replicate the era of the home, while giving it modern touches. You will love the original hardwood floors that have been refinished, the heated/cooled sunroom running the length of the home, the pool and pool house with its own full-size kitchen, bathroom, and washer/dryer hookups. Some updates include energy efficient windows fabricated to look like the era of the home, new roof installed in 9/2019, custom crown molding, new appliances, butler's pantry, central air and heat updated 6 years ago, pool has a new liner installed in 2019, on demand water heater installed and lots more amenities. You will love the landscaping with the moss hanging from the trees to the manicured lawn. This home is sitting in the perfect location to town amenities. Very Versatile property, could be used as a home, office, shop...endless possibilities with this property. Call today to schedule a showing! Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful 5 bed 3 bath home. This home feature a spacious layout with tones of yard to grow and a large workshop. Walking in you are welcomed by this beautiful sun-room/ mud room overlooking the in-ground pool. There are new cabinets and stainless steel appliances with laminate counter top. Home has very large bed rooms with walk in closets. It also has a bar to the right as you walk into the living room.Which will be a great area for entertainment. Living room has tall window which is wonderful for getting in some natural sunlight is the early mornings while reading books or just relaxing. Upstairs feature a bath and two bed room. When I tell you this house is one of a kind believe me you will fall in love. Seller is willing to pay up to $4,000.00 dollars in closing cost and pre-paid Set up your showing now.!!!! Are you looking for a home with acreage, a shop, and a fenced in area for a few livestock.... THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU! - 3 BR/2BA home that has been recently updated sitting in the midst of 6.20 acres! The huge master suite is privately situated, making it a wonderful oasis! This home also boasts a Metal Shop that has two 10 foot roll-up doors on the front, electricity and a lift. You will find a nice sized fenced in backyard for your kids and pets to play without worry. This property also has a nice size metal storage building/barn that will be perfect for additional storage needs along with a separate fenced in area for a few livestock. This home is just a few minutes from town amenities. Don't miss out on this home! Message me for a private showing today!