Alpine, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Alpine

Posted by 
Alpine News Flash
Alpine News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADg31_0aSzfpka00

(ALPINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Alpine area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alpine area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 708 N 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alpine area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

708 N 5Th St, Alpine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.45

Valero

2411 E Us-90, Alpine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$--
$3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Toms Triangle at 1500 W Us-90. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alpine News Flash

Alpine News Flash

Alpine, TX
9
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alpine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

