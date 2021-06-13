Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Alpine

(ALPINE, TX) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Alpine area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alpine area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 708 N 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Alpine area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 708 N 5Th St, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Valero 2411 E Us-90, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Toms Triangle at 1500 W Us-90. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.