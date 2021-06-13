Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Hallettsville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9qN9_0aSzfo7500

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Hallettsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hallettsville area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hallettsville area appeared to be at Valero, at 304 E Fourth St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hallettsville area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

304 E Fourth St, Hallettsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

115 Fairwinds St, Hallettsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.34
$2.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1514A N Texana St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
22
Followers
88
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallettsville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hallettsville

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) According to Hallettsville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 1514A N Texana St. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.84 at Exxon at 115 Fairwinds St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Shipping Assistant; 2. Optometric assistant / optician; 3. Location Manager; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2090.52 / Week; 5. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1990/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,488 per week; 7. SHIPPING/RECEIVING CLERK; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 9. TX - Speech Language Pathologist - Yoakum/Schulenburg- $35.67 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 10. CDL A Truck Driver;
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $58.34/Hour $2100/Weekly; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $78k-$83.5k/Year + $6k Sign-On; 3. Electricians Needed ASAP; $18-22/hr DOE (Night Work); 4. CUSTOMER SERVICE; 5. Planner I; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2106 / Week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,057 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,611 per week; 10. CDL A Company Drivers;
Hallettsville, TXPosted by
Hallettsville Journal

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hallettsville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hallettsville: 1. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $59.04/Hour $2126/Weekly; 2. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home; 3. Construction Office Manager; 4. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 5. CUSTOMER SERVICE; 6. Optometric assistant / optician; 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2203.2 / Week; 9. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $53.41/Hour $1923/Weekly; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2106 / Week;