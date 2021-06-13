Cancel
Buffalo, WY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Buffalo as of Sunday

Buffalo Voice
 8 days ago
(BUFFALO, WY) Gas prices vary across the Buffalo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Buffalo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Buffalo area appeared to be at Wash Me Car Wash, at 865 Fort St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Wash Me Car Wash

865 Fort St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.30

Kum & Go

109 N Main St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.22
$--
$3.29

Exxon

199 Us-16 E, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.14
$3.22
$3.34
card
card$3.08
$3.19
$3.54
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 107 Us-16 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Buffalo, WY
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

