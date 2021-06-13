High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Buffalo as of Sunday

(BUFFALO, WY) Gas prices vary across the Buffalo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Buffalo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Buffalo area appeared to be at Wash Me Car Wash, at 865 Fort St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Wash Me Car Wash 865 Fort St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.30

Kum & Go 109 N Main St, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.22 $ -- $ 3.29

Exxon 199 Us-16 E, Buffalo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.22 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 107 Us-16 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.