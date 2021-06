McLaren has become the latest racing team to commit to Extreme E and will enter the all-electric off-road series in 2022. Extreme E aims to use racing to promote sustainability and diversity, and is currently tackling its inaugural season. Having so far held events in Saudi Arabia and Senegal, there are three races to follow in Greenland in August and then Brazil and Argentina later this year. While McLaren had previously announced it was evaluating entries into Formula E and the World Endurance Championship, an entry into Extreme E comes as a slight surprise, with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown saying it will help the company accelerate its own sustainability mission.