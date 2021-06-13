Cancel
Lake City, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lake City

Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aSzflSu00

(LAKE CITY, MN) Gas prices vary across the Lake City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake City area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 119 Lakeshore Dr N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip

119 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.55
$--

US Gas

1609 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.85
$--
$3.15

Kwik Trip

994 W Lyon Ave, Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$3.14

Cenex

301 Prairie St, Pepin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.59
$3.14

BP

300 3Rd St, Pepin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 61 Express at 33971 Us-61 Blvd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake City, MN
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

