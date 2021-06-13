Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, MN) Gas prices vary across the Lake City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake City area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 119 Lakeshore Dr N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 119 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.55 $ --

US Gas 1609 Lakeshore Dr N, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.15

Kwik Trip 994 W Lyon Ave, Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Cenex 301 Prairie St, Pepin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

BP 300 3Rd St, Pepin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 61 Express at 33971 Us-61 Blvd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.