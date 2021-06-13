Cancel
Madisonville, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Madisonville

Madisonville Today
Madisonville Today
 8 days ago
(MADISONVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Madisonville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madisonville area appeared to be at Shell, at 305 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

305 W Main St, Madisonville
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 403 E Main St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

