Analysis shows most expensive gas in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.72 for gas in the Madisonville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madisonville area was $2.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madisonville area appeared to be at Shell, at 305 W Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 305 W Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 403 E Main St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.