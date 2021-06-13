Are you overpaying for gas in Ely? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ELY, NV) Gas prices vary across the Ely area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ely area was $3.48 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.42 to $3.52 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 1693 Great Basin Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 1693 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

Shell 909 E Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 4.10 $ 3.50

Shell 1100 Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.45

Texaco 1490 E Aultman St, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1701 Great Basin Blvd, Ely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.44 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.