Ely, NV

Are you overpaying for gas in Ely? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 8 days ago
(ELY, NV) Gas prices vary across the Ely area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ely area was $3.48 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.42 to $3.52 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 1693 Great Basin Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

1693 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$3.48

Shell

909 E Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$3.80
$4.10
$3.50

Shell

1100 Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1690 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$3.65
$3.85
$3.45

Texaco

1490 E Aultman St, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1701 Great Basin Blvd, Ely
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.44
card
card$3.49
$--
$4.09
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

