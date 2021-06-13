Where’s the most expensive gas in Clinton?

(CLINTON, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Clinton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clinton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1014 Us-65 Bypass .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1014 Us-65 Bypass , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 2051 Hwy 65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.