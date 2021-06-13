Cancel
Clinton, AR

Where’s the most expensive gas in Clinton?

Posted by 
Clinton Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iKEL_0aSzfioj00

(CLINTON, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Clinton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clinton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1014 Us-65 Bypass .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1014 Us-65 Bypass , Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

2051 Hwy 65 S, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.24
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clinton Journal

Clinton, AR
27
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Clinton, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
