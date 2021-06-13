Don’t overpay for gas in Ganado: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GANADO, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Ganado?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ganado area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.18 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Us-191 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Us-191 N, Burnside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.35 $ 3.56 $ 3.29

Alon Az-264, Ganado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Az-264. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.