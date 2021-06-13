Cancel
Ganado, AZ

Don’t overpay for gas in Ganado: Analysis shows most expensive station

Ganado Updates
 8 days ago
(GANADO, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Ganado?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ganado area was $3.14 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.18 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Us-191 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

Us-191 N, Burnside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.35
$3.56
$3.29

Alon

Az-264, Ganado
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$3.55
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Az-264. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ganado Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

