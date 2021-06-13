Cancel
New River, AZ

Where’s the most expensive gas in New River?

New River Daily
 8 days ago
(NEW RIVER, AZ) Gas prices vary across the New River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New River area was $3.32 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New River area appeared to be at Shell, at 3906 W New River Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3906 W New River Rd, New River
cash$3.59
$3.94
$4.29
$3.39
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.39
$3.49

Chevron

4266 W Anthem Way, Anthem
card$3.39
$--
$4.05
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

