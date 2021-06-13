High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Browning as of Sunday

(BROWNING, MT) Gas prices vary across the Browning area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Browning area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Browning area appeared to be at Glacier Family Foods, at 601 Se Boundary St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Glacier Family Foods 601 Se Boundary St, Browning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.23

Cenex Duck Lake Rd, Browning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 304 Se Boundary St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.