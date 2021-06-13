Cancel
West Jefferson, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in West Jefferson

West Jefferson News Watch
 8 days ago
(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Gas prices vary across the West Jefferson area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Jefferson area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Jefferson area appeared to be at Quality Plus, at 1457 S Jefferson Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Jefferson area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Quality Plus

1457 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson
card$2.79
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1477 Mount Jefferson Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

