Spencer, WV

Paying too much for gas Spencer? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
 8 days ago
(SPENCER, WV) Gas prices vary across the Spencer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spencer area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 344 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 344 Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

