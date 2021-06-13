Analysis shows most expensive gas in Montevideo

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Montevideo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Montevideo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montevideo area appeared to be at Cenex, at 605 Us-212.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 605 Us-212, Montevideo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cenex 2402 E Mn-7, Montevideo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 418 S 1St St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.