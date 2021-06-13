Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Montevideo

Montevideo Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzfakv00

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Montevideo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Montevideo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montevideo area appeared to be at Cenex, at 605 Us-212.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

605 Us-212, Montevideo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Cenex

2402 E Mn-7, Montevideo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 418 S 1St St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

