Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kayenta, AZ

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kayenta as of Sunday

Posted by 
Kayenta News Watch
Kayenta News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AoMo9_0aSzfZp400

(KAYENTA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Kayenta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kayenta area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.32 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 120 Us-160.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

120 Us-160, Kayenta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.42

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Us-160. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kayenta News Watch

Kayenta News Watch

Kayenta, AZ
4
Followers
61
Post
583
Views
ABOUT

With Kayenta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kayenta, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Public SafetyNBC News

Airlines, unions ask the attorney general to crack down on passenger violence

Organizations representing airlines and workers sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday urging stricter enforcement and consequences for violent passengers after a year of increased incidents. Together, corporations and their workers are requesting the Department of Justice and Federal Aviation Administration push for “public prosecution” of passengers who...