High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kayenta as of Sunday

(KAYENTA, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Kayenta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kayenta area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.32 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 120 Us-160.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 120 Us-160, Kayenta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at Us-160. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.