Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worland, WY

Don’t overpay for gas in Worland: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDnOg_0aSzfX3c00

(WORLAND, WY) Gas prices vary across the Worland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Worland area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worland area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 1623 Big Horn Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Worland area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

1623 Big Horn Ave, Worland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1501 Bighorn Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Worland News Alert

Worland News Alert

Worland, WY
11
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclair, WY
Worland, WY
Traffic
City
Worland, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Worland, WYPosted by
Worland News Alert

Top Worland news stories

(WORLAND, WY) What’s going on in Worland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Worland area, click here.
Worland, WYPosted by
Worland News Alert

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Worland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Worland: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1852 / Week; 3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,750 per week; 4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,666 per week; 5. Retail Store Team Member (Cashier/Food); 6. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/27/2021, Earn up to 35 CPM/Driver; 9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,750 per week; 10. WY - Physical Therapist- Basin, Wyoming Clinic - $79,000 - $83,000/YR **PERMANENT POSITION**LESS THA;
Worland, WYPosted by
Worland News Alert

Take a look at these homes on the market in Worland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nicely updated two bedroom, two bathroom home on a large corner lot. This property features updates which include newer roof, newer siding, newer windows, newer hot water heater & newer sewer from the house to the alley. Also freshly painted is, the inside, the deck, the porch & the basement floor. You will appreciate that the home is move in ready. You will love the hardwood floors, the large bedrooms and the unique cove ceiling. Large windows in the living room & the glass doors in the dining room<p><strong>For open house information, contact Natalie Hodson, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRnJlbW9udCUyMENvdW50eSUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1GQ0JSV1ktMjAyMTIyMzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Immaculate home with gorgeous views of the Mountain overlooking the Big Horn River. Great entertaining space in the basement with a workout room that could be converted into a bedroom Every bedroom has a walk in closet. Two large storage rooms in the basement. Heated garage with work area and 3/4 bath. This has more to offer than can written, it is a must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alison Taylor-Sheesley, McGarvin & Taylor Real Estate at 307-347-4271</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Worland, WYPosted by
Worland News Alert

Job alert: These Worland jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Worland: 1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2203.2 / Week; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Bring Home the Bacon with Assurance!; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1963.48 / Week; 5. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 6. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,622 per week; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Worland);
Worland, WYPosted by
Worland News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Worland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Worland: 1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 2. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 3. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Worland); 4. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,351 per week; 5. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $52.76/Hour $1899/Weekly; 6. RN Long Term Care (LTC); 7. RN Registered Nurse; 8. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2340 per week in WY; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,101 per week; 10. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk) - COVID-19 Need;