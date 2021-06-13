Don’t overpay for gas in Worland: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WORLAND, WY) Gas prices vary across the Worland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Worland area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Worland area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 1623 Big Horn Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Worland area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 1623 Big Horn Ave, Worland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1501 Bighorn Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.