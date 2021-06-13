Cancel
Pratt, KS

Where’s the most expensive gas in Pratt?

Posted by 
Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSzfTWi00

(PRATT, KS) Gas prices vary across the Pratt area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pratt area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 116 Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop

116 Washington St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.37
$--

Dillons

1108 E 1St St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09

Love's Country Store

1412 E 1St St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.14

Casey's

1900 E 1St St, Pratt
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.44
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 916 S Main St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
9
Followers
96
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

What's up: Top news in Pratt

(PRATT, KS) The news in Pratt never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

This is the cheapest gas in Pratt right now

(PRATT, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Pratt area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 916 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.92 at Kwik Shop at 116 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Diesel price update: Pratt's cheapest station

(PRATT, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Pratt, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Pratt area went to Cenex at 916 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Dillons at 1108 E 1St St, the survey found:
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Top Pratt news stories

(PRATT, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Pratt area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pratt area, click here.
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Pratt

(PRATT, KS) According to Pratt gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 916 S Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Kwik Shop at 116 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Pratt

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pratt: 1. SALES- WORK FROM HOME; 2. Retail Team Member; 3. Pharmacist; 4. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $46.04/Hour $1657/Weekly; 5. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Pratt); 6. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract); 7. Registered Nurse | RN | PCU (Contract); 8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1628.83 / Week; 9. CDL A Truck Driver;
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Ready for a change? These Pratt jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pratt: 1. Heavy Equipment Mechanic / Field Technician; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $60,000/Year + $4,500 Sign-On Bonus; 3. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2203.2 / Week; 4. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $46.04/Hour $1657/Weekly; 5. CDL Class A Driver; 6. Truck Driver Local; 7. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1990/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 8. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1760/wk); 9. Farm Manager;
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Job alert: These Pratt jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pratt: 1. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $63.38/Hour $2282/Weekly; 2. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 3. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 4. Commercial Lines Account Manager; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,041 per week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,969 per week; 7. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $46.04/Hour $1657/Weekly; 8. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 9. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer;
Pratt, KSPosted by
Pratt Voice

Pratt calendar: What's coming up

1. Acrylic Trees and Flowers: Instructor Mary Harding; 2. Curtis Haynes Lunch and Learn; 3. 2021 B&T Ind. LLC Box Canyon Showdown....PRS AG CUP; 4. Laura Krusemark: An exploration in layering watercolors; 5. MAYB Pratt KS (Sat./Sun. Only);