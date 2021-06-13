Where’s the most expensive gas in Pratt?

(PRATT, KS) Gas prices vary across the Pratt area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pratt area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Shop, at 116 Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Shop 116 Washington St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ --

Dillons 1108 E 1St St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 1412 E 1St St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Casey's 1900 E 1St St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 916 S Main St. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.