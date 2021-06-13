Where’s the most expensive gas in Yerington?

(YERINGTON, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.44 for gas in the Yerington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yerington area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.44 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yerington area appeared to be at Chevron, at 423 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 423 N Main St, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.63 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Maverik 402 West Goldfield Ave., Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.33

Texaco 1 Us-95A North, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.61 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 171 Campbell Ln. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.