Where’s the most expensive gas in Yerington?
(YERINGTON, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.44 for gas in the Yerington area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yerington area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.44 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yerington area appeared to be at Chevron, at 423 N Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.63
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$3.57
$3.77
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$3.61
$3.75
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 171 Campbell Ln. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.