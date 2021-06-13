Cancel
Yerington, NV

Where’s the most expensive gas in Yerington?

Yerington Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9aF2_0aSzfSdz00

(YERINGTON, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.44 for gas in the Yerington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yerington area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.44 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yerington area appeared to be at Chevron, at 423 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

423 N Main St, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.63
$3.79
$3.35

Maverik

402 West Goldfield Ave., Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$3.57
$3.77
$3.33

Texaco

1 Us-95A North, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$3.61
$3.75
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 171 Campbell Ln. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

