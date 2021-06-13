Don’t overpay for gas in Bailey: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BAILEY, CO) Gas prices vary across the Bailey area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bailey area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bailey area appeared to be at Pine Junction Country Store, at 34375 Us-285.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bailey area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Pine Junction Country Store 34375 Us-285, Pine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.97 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 173 Bull Dogger Rd, Bailey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 60597 Us-285 . As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.