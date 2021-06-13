Cancel
Ironwood, MI

Paying too much for gas Ironwood? Analysis shows most expensive station

Ironwood Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0aSzfPzo00

(IRONWOOD, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Ironwood area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ironwood area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 1340 E Cloverland Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist

1340 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

BP

117 E Lead St, Bessemer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Krist

401 E Lead St, Bessemer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 201 Silver St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ironwood, MI
