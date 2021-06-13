Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Hill

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in South Hill?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the South Hill area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1011 E Atlantic St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1011 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Exxon 920 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Sunoco 1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.79

Love's Travel Stop 1850 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Exxon 38842 Us-58, La Crosse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.