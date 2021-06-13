Cancel
South Hill, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40odch_0aSzfOMJ00

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in South Hill?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the South Hill area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1011 E Atlantic St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1011 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.29
$3.59
$3.35

Exxon

920 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Sunoco

1120 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.79

Love's Travel Stop

1850 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.34
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.49
$3.39

Exxon

38842 Us-58, La Crosse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd . As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

South Hill, VA






With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

South Hill, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

South Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Gas prices vary across in the South Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Sunoco at 1120 E Atlantic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

Here’s the cheapest gas in South Hill Saturday

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Depending on where you fill up in South Hill, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas. Sunoco at 114 Piney Pond Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in South Hill: Thursday, June 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, June 20: Partly
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

Diesel lookout: $0.60 savings at cheapest South Hill station

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in South Hill, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater South Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at RaceWay at 1101 E Atlantic St . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1850 N Mecklenburg Ave.
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

Take a look at these homes on the South Hill market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent house in perfect location!Located just on the outskirts of La Crosse & South Hill Virginia.Minutes from all local amenities such as shopping, restaurants, hospital & doctor's offices, & Interstate 85. 15 minutes from lovely local Rosemont Winery & all that Lake Gaston has to offer.This adorable property has 2 large bedrooms, additional bedroom that was converted into laundry room with washer & dryer on main floor, 2 full bathrooms, new laminate flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen, den with open brick fireplace, separate family room with free standing wood stove & access to unfinished basement, basement also has open fireplace & recently replaced hot water heater. Property currently has well water but also access to public water (if desired) & private septic system. Storage building with double barn doors. With this gem of a location, this property will not last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tiffany Dotti, Long & Foster Lawrenceville at 434-848-2782</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUm9hbm9rZSUyMFZhbGxleSUyMExha2UlMjBHYXN0b24lMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUlZMR0JSTkMtMTI3NTgwJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Looking an investment property?! Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom property is ideal for you! Rental income is $600/monthly. Property being sold "Where Is, As Is.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kristen DeJarnette, The Pointe Realty Group (Littleton) at 252-586-1150</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for an investment property? This is the property for you. This three bedroom, 1 bathroom house that sits alone on this street! This rental property brings in $600 monthly. Property being sold "AS IS."<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kristen DeJarnette, The Pointe Realty Group (Littleton) at 252-586-1150</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Need to work from home? , want to get out of the big city? Here is your opportunity. This beautiful 4 square home has been completely renovated – foundation, roof, siding, porches, electric, plumbing, HVAC, walls, insulation, kitchen, baths – everything has been restored, upgraded, or replaced. Great care has been given to maintaining the age-old charm while gaining modern comforts. Windows have been removed and reconditioned, leaving the original glass, and the original wood siding has been completely stripped & restored to its original color. Period light fixtures, mixed with state-of-the-art modern lighting, and the restored, original heart pine floors really bring this home alive. Five bedrooms with a first level master make this a perfect for your family or easy setup for a bed and breakfast. Must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Home is pre-wired cat 5, and high speed internet is available .There are two gas fireplaces and gas stove in kitchen. Tankless Hot water heater provides all the hot water you will need .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brian Walinski, Fathom Realty Virginia at 888-455-6040</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
South Hill, VAPosted by
South Hill Dispatch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in South Hill

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in South Hill: 1. Sprinkler Fitter; 2. Commercial Electricians-60 hours/week up to $28/ hour; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention; 4. Warehouse Worker - Average $21 to $22/Hour - Excellent Benefits; 5. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,987 per week; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 10. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Regional - 80K;