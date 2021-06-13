Cancel
Dillon, MT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Dillon

Dillon News Alert
Dillon News Alert
 8 days ago
(DILLON, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Dillon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dillon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dillon area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 410 N Montana St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

410 N Montana St, Dillon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.37
$3.43
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 101 E Helena St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

