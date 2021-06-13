Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Beaver Dam?

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiQOZ_0aSzfKpP00

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Gas prices vary across the Beaver Dam area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Beaver Dam area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver Dam area appeared to be at Huck's, at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Huck's

675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
40
Followers
92
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Western Kentucky#Gasbuddy Sunday#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Save $0.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Beaver Dam, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Weather Forecast For Beaver Dam

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beaver Dam: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Beaver Dam Saturday

(BEAVER DAM, KY) According to Beaver Dam gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Diesel: Beaver Dam's cheapest, according to survey

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.31 if you’re buying diesel in Beaver Dam, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Beaver Dam area went to Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, the survey found:
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Beaver Dam, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1691 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

Top homes for sale in Beaver Dam

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Located down Rochester Rd in Ohio County lies this secluded 2 BR 1 BA home. This home features a sunroom, eat in kitchen, living room and two nice size bedrooms. A porch on both ends of the house, patio and a 40 foot carport for cars or RV. Outside there is a nice storage shed, and another storage shed with upstairs loft. Home has county water and also a deep well. Great location on the Green River it offers fishing and boating opportunities and in close proximity to the Wildlife Management Hunting and Fishing Area. Ferry access into Butler County. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a Green River frontage home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JIM CREWS, L. STEVE CASTLEN, REALTORS at 270-231-2537</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> home has recently been renovated with new carpet and laminate, new fixtures<p><strong>For open house information, contact TERESA GLASS, HOME FRONT REAL ESTATE at 270-887-6570</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Beaver Dam, KYPosted by
Beaver Dam Post

These jobs are hiring in Beaver Dam — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Beaver Dam-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Remote - Part Time & Full Time Openings; 2. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Fed Ex Delivery Driver; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 6. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 7. Dental Biller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr;