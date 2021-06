No cars appeared on track for the first 10 minutes of the one-hour session, which took place in overcast and cooler conditions compared to the opening running on Friday. The Haas pair Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher eventually became the first drivers to head out, soon followed by another pack of drivers, with all the teams eschewing running the medium tyres, which will likely be critical for Q2 and the race’s opening stint, during the early stages and sending their cars out on the softs from the off (except Aston Martin which initially fitted the hards to Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll).