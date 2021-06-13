Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Rotonda West?

Rotonda West Digest
 8 days ago
(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Rotonda West?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rotonda West area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 4363 S Access Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

4363 S Access Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$--

CITGO

2390 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1680 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.60
$2.95

RaceTrac

3101 S Mc Call Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.10

Shell

2803 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.31
$3.61
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 13423 S Mccall Rd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rotonda West, FL
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

