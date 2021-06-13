Where’s the most expensive gas in Rotonda West?

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Rotonda West?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rotonda West area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 4363 S Access Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 4363 S Access Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

CITGO 2390 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1680 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 2.95

RaceTrac 3101 S Mc Call Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.10

Shell 2803 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 13423 S Mccall Rd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.