Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Cherokee area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cherokee area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cooper Creek Store, at 20 Coopers Creek Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Cooper Creek Store 20 Coopers Creek Rd, Bryson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 719 Seven Clans Ln , Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1203 Seven Clans Ln, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.95 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 510 Paint Town Rd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.95

BP 1340 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

Exxon 1607 Arquoni Rd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 799 Tsali Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.