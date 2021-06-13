Cancel
Cherokee, NC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cherokee

Cherokee Daily
 8 days ago
(CHEROKEE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Cherokee area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cherokee area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cooper Creek Store, at 20 Coopers Creek Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Cooper Creek Store

20 Coopers Creek Rd, Bryson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

719 Seven Clans Ln , Cherokee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

1203 Seven Clans Ln, Cherokee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$2.95
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

510 Paint Town Rd, Cherokee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$2.95

BP

1340 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.55
$3.09

Exxon

1607 Arquoni Rd, Cherokee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.39
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.45
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 799 Tsali Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cherokee, NC
