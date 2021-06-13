Analysis shows most expensive gas in Philomath

(PHILOMATH, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Philomath?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philomath area ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.33, with an average price of $3.27 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philomath area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1414 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philomath area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1414 Main St, Philomath

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.51 $ -- $ 3.29

Safeway 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.23 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.33 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.33

Chevron 300 Sw 4Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2075 Nw Circle Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.61 $ 3.29

Chevron 1334 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.61 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.