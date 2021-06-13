Cancel
Philomath, OR

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Philomath

Posted by 
Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 8 days ago
(PHILOMATH, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Philomath?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philomath area ranged from $3.23 per gallon to $3.33, with an average price of $3.27 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philomath area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1414 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philomath area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1414 Main St, Philomath
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.51
$--
$3.29

Safeway

5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$3.49
$3.59
$3.23
card
card$3.33
$3.59
$3.69
$3.33

Chevron

300 Sw 4Th St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2075 Nw Circle Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.61
$3.29

Chevron

1334 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.61
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.23 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
13
Followers
101
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PHILOMATH, OR) According to Philomath gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas. Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Diesel lookout: $0.18 savings at cheapest Philomath station

(PHILOMATH, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.18 if you’re buying diesel in Philomath, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Philomath area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Shell at 1680 Sw 3Rd St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.33, listed at Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd.
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Philomath

(PHILOMATH, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Philomath, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Philomath stations charging $0.16 extra

(PHILOMATH, OR) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Philomath, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Philomath area went to Shell at 1680 Sw 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.13 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, the survey found:
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Philomath

(PHILOMATH, OR) According to Philomath gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.31.
Philomath, ORPosted by
Philomath Dispatch

Check out these Philomath homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Exceptional value in a great location. This end-unit townhome has a large, fully fenced yard with fruit trees galore. Interior boasts granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms for a special touch. Huge primary suite with walk-in closet can be your haven. Front bedrooms boast mountain scenery and a mural to make your mountain-loving heart sing. Bedrooms have brand-new blinds.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JODI ELLIOTT, TOWN & COUNTRY REALTY at 541-757-1781</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Very well-cared for, hard to find single level corner lot. 4 bedroom & 2 bath. Enter to spacious living and dining areas. Kitchen accented by large island, deep sink, gas range, & breakfast, coffee, wine bar. Kitchen & family room feature "great room" concept creating an open & inviting floor plan. Master suite with soaking tub, step-in shower, walk-in closet. Uncommonly large (approx 875 SF) back deck with views invites family & friends.<p><strong>For open house information, contact SHANE MCSHANE, NORTHWEST REALTY CONSULTANTS at 541-753-4567</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Stunning, distinguished estate, exceptionally situated on 2.24 acres nestled amongst the trees. Breathtaking views of the Willamette Valley from nearly every room. Huge, gourmet kitchen opens to light-filled living areas with door-to-ceiling windows. Offers 5 en-suite bedrooms all with private full baths. Lower level features 2864sf separate living space. Elegant, artistic touches throughout and generous, spaciously designed with lavish appointments make this an entertainer's dream.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rick Sadle, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> New Construction - The JACKSON by Chad E. Davis Construction. Efficient open flr plan, 9 ft ceilings w/fans in great rm & mstr. Laminate flrs, wood wrapped windows on main, LR gas frplc, gourmet kitch w/solid quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, gas range, craftsman-style cabs with crown molding. 95%-efficient gas FA furnace, A/C Ready wiring & line-set. HardiePlank® Full Lap siding. Front Yard Landscaped with UGS. *Veterans Get Free Frig. **Windows in Gar Door<p><strong>For open house information, contact JASON CADWELL, CADWELL REALTY GROUP at 541-791-7946</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>