Paying too much for gas Glendive? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GLENDIVE, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Glendive?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glendive area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Glendive area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1803 N Merrill Ave .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 1803 N Merrill Ave , Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 701 N Merrill Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.