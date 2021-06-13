Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendive, MT

Paying too much for gas Glendive? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Glendive Bulletin
Glendive Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETl6P_0aSzepdx00

(GLENDIVE, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Glendive?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Glendive area was $2.74 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Glendive area appeared to be at Cenex, at 1803 N Merrill Ave .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

1803 N Merrill Ave , Glendive
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.11

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 701 N Merrill Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive Bulletin

Glendive, MT
4
Followers
93
Post
875
Views
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Glendive, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Cenex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Glendive, MTPosted by
Glendive Bulletin

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) According to Glendive gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Town Pump at 73 Hwy 16. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Exxon at 1320 N Merrill Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Glendive, MTPosted by
Glendive Bulletin

Single-family homes for sale in Glendive

(GLENDIVE, MT) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.