Look Back ... to a trimmer, better June Jam, 1996

June 13, 1946, in The Star: The Summer Vacation Reading Club at the Carnegie Library in Anniston is off to a good start, with 68 school children enrolling before the first two weeks have passed. The club, designed to encourage reading during the vacation months, is open to children of elementary school age. The program is centered on an Indian theme this year as an incentive. For each book the child reads after the first one, a feather is attached to a so-called Indian headpiece. The child becomes an “Indian chief” after he or she reads 12 books, thereby acquiring 12 feathers. Leading the list of members right now is Peggy O’Quinn, who has already read 10 books. Second is Jimmy O’Quinn, who has read nine, followed by Martha Lee Drake (6), and Billy Dew, John Carr and Randy Joe Allen, who have read five books each.