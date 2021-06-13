Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anniston, AL

Look Back ... to a trimmer, better June Jam, 1996

By Bill Edwards
Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 13, 1946, in The Star: The Summer Vacation Reading Club at the Carnegie Library in Anniston is off to a good start, with 68 school children enrolling before the first two weeks have passed. The club, designed to encourage reading during the vacation months, is open to children of elementary school age. The program is centered on an Indian theme this year as an incentive. For each book the child reads after the first one, a feather is attached to a so-called Indian headpiece. The child becomes an “Indian chief” after he or she reads 12 books, thereby acquiring 12 feathers. Leading the list of members right now is Peggy O’Quinn, who has already read 10 books. Second is Jimmy O’Quinn, who has read nine, followed by Martha Lee Drake (6), and Billy Dew, John Carr and Randy Joe Allen, who have read five books each.

www.annistonstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Anniston, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Neal Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooks Dunn#Trimmer#Music Stars#The Carnegie Library#Indian#The Oak Ridge Boys#City Stages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
POTUSNBC News

Judge dismisses most claims against Trump administration in clearing of Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.