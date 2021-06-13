Analysis shows most expensive gas in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Magnolia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magnolia area was $2.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.57 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magnolia area appeared to be at Exxon, at 100 E Bay St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 100 E Bay St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 101 W Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleetway 1200 S Broadway St, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

McComb Market 115 E Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

MarketMax 218 E Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump and Savor at 1218 S Broadway. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.