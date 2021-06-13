Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Magnolia

Magnolia News Beat
 8 days ago
(MAGNOLIA, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Magnolia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Magnolia area was $2.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.57 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Magnolia area appeared to be at Exxon, at 100 E Bay St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

100 E Bay St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

101 W Presley Blvd, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Fleetway

1200 S Broadway St, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

McComb Market

115 E Presley Blvd, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

MarketMax

218 E Presley Blvd, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump and Savor at 1218 S Broadway. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

