Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinckneyville, IL

Are you overpaying for gas in Pinckneyville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Pinckneyville News Alert
Pinckneyville News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdz1q_0aSzeW4G00

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Pinckneyville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pinckneyville area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Moto Mart, at 509 S Main St .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moto Mart at 509 S Main St . As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville, IL
26
Followers
95
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pinckneyville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Pinckneyville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Moto Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pinckneyville, ILPosted by
Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville gas at $3.19 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) According to Pinckneyville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Pinckneyville, ILPosted by
Pinckneyville News Alert

Pinckneyville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) According to Pinckneyville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St . Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.