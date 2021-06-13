Are you overpaying for gas in Houston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HOUSTON, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Houston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houston area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houston area appeared to be at Exxon, at 107 W Madison St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 107 W Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Westside Service Station 210 W Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.92

Shell 605 W Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Houston Discount Tob 101 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

North Pak A Pok 704 N Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ --

Shell 702 E Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 104 S Jackson St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.