Are you overpaying for gas in Houston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(HOUSTON, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Houston area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houston area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houston area appeared to be at Exxon, at 107 W Madison St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.92
$3.17
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.92
$3.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.97
$3.32
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 104 S Jackson St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.