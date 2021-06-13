Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MS

Are you overpaying for gas in Houston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aSzeUIo00

(HOUSTON, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Houston area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Houston area was $2.77 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Houston area appeared to be at Exxon, at 107 W Madison St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

107 W Madison St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Westside Service Station

210 W Madison St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.92
$3.17
$2.92

Shell

605 W Madison St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$2.99

Houston Discount Tob

101 S Jackson St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

North Pak A Pok

704 N Jackson St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$2.92
$3.17
$--

Shell

702 E Madison St, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$2.97
$3.32
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pure at 104 S Jackson St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Houston Updates

Houston Updates

Houston, MS
31
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Madison, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Houston

(HOUSTON, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Houston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon. Houston Discount Tob at 101 S Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 107 W Madison St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Take a look at these homes for sale in Houston

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MOVE-IN READY! Look at this amazing new build (2019) in the Beaver Creek Subdivision. This two-story home is located in the city limits on
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Thirsty truck? Here's Houston's cheapest diesel

(HOUSTON, MS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.07 if you’re buying diesel in Houston, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Houston area on Tuesday, found that Westside Service Station at 210 W Madison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 605 W Madison St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99.
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Check out these houses for sale in Houston

(HOUSTON, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Houston right now

(HOUSTON, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Houston Discount Tob at 101 S Jackson St. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Exxon at 107 W Madison St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Houston, MSPosted by
Houston Updates

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Houston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Houston: 1. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,629 Per Week; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 5. Office assistant - clerical support -EXCEL SKILLS NEEDED; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Cable Technician; 8. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 9. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. Self-Motivated Sales Professional;