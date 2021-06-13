Paying too much for gas Franklin? Analysis shows most expensive station
(FRANKLIN, NH) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Franklin area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Franklin area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Franklin area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 235 E Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.33
$3.75
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.