Paying too much for gas Franklin? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FRANKLIN, NH) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Franklin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Franklin area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Franklin area appeared to be at Cumberland Farms, at 235 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms 235 E Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 8 N Main St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Robert's Market 2 Hill Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shop Express 622 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ --

Irving 666 New Hampton Rd, Sanbornton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Shell 63 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.33 $ 3.75 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.