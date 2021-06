This is the first of the two 7-inning games set for this Manfredian doubleheader. After last night’s walk-off, you have to wonder what the Washington Nationals can do for an encore. Of course, mother nature looks like she can fiddle with the weather. It sure isn’t Torrey Pines U.S. Open type of weather in San Diego, buy hey, Washington, D.C. is the capital of the democratic world and beyond centerfield you have the U.S. Capitol building.