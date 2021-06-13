Cancel
Marion, KY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Marion?

Marion News Flash
Marion News Flash
 8 days ago
(MARION, KY) Gas prices vary across the Marion area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marion area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at FiveStar, at 110 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to FiveStar at 110 N Main St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

