Where’s the most expensive gas in Marion?

Lovely brick home located in quiet neighborhood but close to amenities. Living room has built in shelving and kitchen's rustic decor features tin and reclaimed barn wood counter. 4 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Includes 2 lots so there is ample outdoor space for children and pets. The enclosed courtyard provides privacy and a wonderful place to relax. Detached garage and outbuilding for extra storage. PRICE REDUCED! Nice home in the city limits of Marion, Ky. Conveniently located within walking distance of Crittenden County school systems, this 3 bedroom house with over 1700 sq. ft. of living space is perfect for a family with children. Recently remodeled with new flooring, HVAC system, updated bathroom, freshly painted, electric system, roof, and gutters, this home is up to date. Containing an attached garage, along with an additional 3 car garage with a bathroom and extra storage, you are guaranteed plenty of space for all your needs. Come check it out today! SPORTMAN'S PARADISE! 140 stunning acres for hunting, farming & romping plus 30' X 60' shop/garage w/living quarters & lg covered front deck. The 3 bdrm, 2 bath home was built in 2009 (one owner) w/4 car garage in walk-out basement & unfinished area w/high ceilings (could add extra bdrms or more living space). You'll enjoy the views, the peacefulness & the herds of deer when you step out onto your covered front porch or relax out on the huge covered back deck...great for cookouts. Split floor plan, spacious living rm, lg kitchen features ample custom cabinets & countertops galore, pantry, coffee station & stainless steel appliances. Master suite has walk-in closet, soaking tub plus walk-in shower, Lg laundry/storage rm and so much more! Nice home located in the city limits of Marion, Kentucky! This spacious home has plenty of room for all your needs. It contains 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, sun room, and utility room. This property presents great opportunity for investment, families with children, or starter home. Located blocks away from stores, churches, restaurants, etc! Being sold "As is". Come check it out today!