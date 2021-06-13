Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Nebraska City

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Nebraska City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nebraska City area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.91 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2495 210Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Nebraska City area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 2495 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.91 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ --

Cenex 2501 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sapp Bros 2496 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24 card card $ 2.85 $ 2.85 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1321 Central Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.