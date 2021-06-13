Don’t overpay for gas in Wickenburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Wickenburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wickenburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 530 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Shell 30216 W Us-60, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.