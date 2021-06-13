Cancel
Wickenburg, AZ

Don’t overpay for gas in Wickenburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

Wickenburg News Alert
 8 days ago
(WICKENBURG, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Wickenburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wickenburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 37770 N Vulture Mine Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

37770 N Vulture Mine Rd, Wickenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

530 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$3.34

Shell

30216 W Us-60, Wickenburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.16

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

