Are you overpaying for gas in Richfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(RICHFIELD, UT) Gas prices vary across the Richfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Richfield area ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.39 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richfield area appeared to be at Flying J, at 35 E Flying J Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J 35 E Flying J Dr, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.65

Silver Eagle 25 E 1100 S, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1050 W 1250 S, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.71 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 295 S. Main. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.