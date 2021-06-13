Cancel
Richfield, UT

Are you overpaying for gas in Richfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Richfield Journal
Richfield Journal
 8 days ago
(RICHFIELD, UT) Gas prices vary across the Richfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Richfield area ranged from $3.37 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.39 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richfield area appeared to be at Flying J, at 35 E Flying J Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J

35 E Flying J Dr, Richfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.59
card
card$3.39
$3.64
$3.89
$3.65

Silver Eagle

25 E 1100 S, Richfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1050 W 1250 S, Richfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.71
$3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 295 S. Main. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.37 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Richfield Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

