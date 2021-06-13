Cancel
Wellston, OH

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wellston

Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRVYV_0aSzdeDP00

(WELLSTON, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Wellston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wellston area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wellston area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP

5 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

7 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1129 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1219 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.19
$3.85
$3.35

Marathon

2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25

Exxon

7575 Oh-327, Wellston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wellston, OH
