Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wellston

(WELLSTON, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Wellston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wellston area ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wellston area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

BP 5 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 7 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1129 S Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1219 Pennsylvania Ave, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.19 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Marathon 2256 Honey Suckle Ln, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 7575 Oh-327, Wellston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.