Belfast, ME

Where’s the most expensive gas in Belfast?

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 8 days ago
(BELFAST, ME) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Belfast area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Belfast area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Belfast area appeared to be at Wentworth Family Qwik Stop, at 142 Waldo Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Wentworth Family Qwik Stop

142 Waldo Ave, Belfast
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

22 Belmont Ave, Belfast
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$2.99

Irving

6 Back Belmont Rd, Belfast
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to B & M Market at 317 Augusta Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

