Ruidoso, NM

Don’t overpay for gas in Ruidoso: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzdcRx00

(RUIDOSO, NM) Gas prices vary across the Ruidoso area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ruidoso area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 101 Sun Valley Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

101 Sun Valley Rd, Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ruidoso, NM
25
Followers
93
Post
4K+
Views
With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Ruidoso, NM
