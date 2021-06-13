Don’t overpay for gas in Ruidoso: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RUIDOSO, NM) Gas prices vary across the Ruidoso area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ruidoso area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.05 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 101 Sun Valley Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 101 Sun Valley Rd, Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.