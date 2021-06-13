Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, FL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Marathon

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12h9KD_0aSzdbZE00

(MARATHON, FL) Gas prices vary across the Marathon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marathon area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marathon area appeared to be at Valero, at 7301 Overseas Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marathon area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 7301 Overseas Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
14
Followers
97
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Marathon, FLPosted by
Marathon Updates

Marathon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marathon: Friday, June 18: Slight Chance of Rain Showers; Saturday, June 19: Slight Chance of Rain Showers; Sunday, June 20: Slight Chance of Rain Showers; Monday, June 21: Slight Chance of Rain Showers;
Marathon, FLPosted by
Marathon Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) According to Marathon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Blue Marlin Food Store at 11001 Overseas Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Blue Marlin Food Store at 11001 Overseas Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Marathon, FLPosted by
Marathon Updates

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Marathon, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Marathon area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 13155 Overseas Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 1415 Overseas Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.01.
Marathon, FLPosted by
Marathon Updates

Single-family homes for sale in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) Looking for a house in Marathon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.