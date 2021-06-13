Cancel
Litchfield, IL

Are you overpaying for gas in Litchfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Litchfield News Beat
Litchfield News Beat
 8 days ago
(LITCHFIELD, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Litchfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Litchfield area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.13 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Amstar, at 101 E Union Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Amstar

101 E Union Ave, Litchfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

517 East Union Ave, Litchfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1205 W Union Ave, Litchfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Casey's

720 S State St, Litchfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

610 W Union Ave, Litchfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1201 W Ferdon St. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Litchfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

