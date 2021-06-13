Are you overpaying for gas in Litchfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(LITCHFIELD, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Litchfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Litchfield area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.13 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Amstar, at 101 E Union Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1201 W Ferdon St. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.