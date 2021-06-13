Cancel
Rockdale, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Rockdale? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 8 days ago
(ROCKDALE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Rockdale?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rockdale area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2300 W Cameron Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2300 W Cameron Ave, Rockdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04

Exxon

1020 E Cameron Ave, Rockdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

