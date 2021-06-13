Are you overpaying for gas in Rockdale? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ROCKDALE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Rockdale?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rockdale area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.94 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2300 W Cameron Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2300 W Cameron Ave, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Exxon 1020 E Cameron Ave, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.