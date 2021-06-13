Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckenridge, TX

Paying too much for gas Breckenridge? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Breckenridge News Watch
Breckenridge News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkr8A_0aSzdXzC00

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.67 for gas in the Breckenridge area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Breckenridge area ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Breckenridge area appeared to be at Conoco, at 411 S Breckenridge Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

411 S Breckenridge Ave, Breckenridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

900 E Walker St, Breckenridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 3800 W Walker St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge, TX
26
Followers
98
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Breckenridge News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Breckenridge, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Walmart
Related
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Breckenridge right now

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 511 W Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 1602 W Walker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.20 in the greater Breckenridge area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Breckenridge area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Alon at 3074 W Walker St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Conoco at 1602 W Walker St.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Save up to $0.17 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon. Alon at 1311 E Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 900 E Walker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Breckenridge gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. Walmart at 3800 W Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.6 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 411 S Breckenridge Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Breckenridge

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Breckenridge: 1. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 2. Outside Sales Representative; 3. Direct Care Worker EA; 4. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 5. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On;