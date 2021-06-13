Paying too much for gas Breckenridge? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.67 for gas in the Breckenridge area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Breckenridge area ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Breckenridge area appeared to be at Conoco, at 411 S Breckenridge Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 411 S Breckenridge Ave, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 900 E Walker St, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 3800 W Walker St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.